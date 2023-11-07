 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Sarah Joan Ross named editor-in-chief at womanandhome.com

woman & home
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

womanandhome.com has appointed Sarah Joan Ross as editor-in-chief, serving as editorial lead for the digital arm of the brand. She is interested in hearing from brands across fashion, beauty, health, homes, travel and women’s lifestyle, honing in on the demographic of 45+. Sarah has previously worked for Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Grazia ME and InStyle, and brands such as Dior, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, M.A.C, Marks & Spencer, Clarins and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Sarah Joan Ross Womanandhome.com

