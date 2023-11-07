Sarah Joan Ross named editor-in-chief at womanandhome.com

womanandhome.com has appointed Sarah Joan Ross as editor-in-chief, serving as editorial lead for the digital arm of the brand. She is interested in hearing from brands across fashion, beauty, health, homes, travel and women’s lifestyle, honing in on the demographic of 45+. Sarah has previously worked for Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Grazia ME and InStyle, and brands such as Dior, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, M.A.C, Marks & Spencer, Clarins and Saks Fifth Avenue.