Jenny Rowe joins Future women’s lifestyle health titles
Future has appointed Jenny Rowe as senior health writer, working as part of the women’s lifestyle health hub on titles including woman & home, Woman’s Own and Woman. Prior to this, she was production editor at The Chelsea Magazine Company.
