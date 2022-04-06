 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Jenny Rowe joins Future women’s lifestyle health titles

Future
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Future has appointed Jenny Rowe as senior health writer, working as part of the women’s lifestyle health hub on titles including woman & home, Woman’s Own and Woman. Prior to this, she was production editor at The Chelsea Magazine Company.

Jenny Rowe The Chelsea Magazine Company Woman woman & home Woman's Own

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jenny Rowe
  • Woman
    34 contacts
  • woman & home
    37 contacts
  • Woman's Own
    30 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login