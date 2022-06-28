Anna Paul selected as deputy digital editor at Womanandhome.com
Womanandhome.com has appointed Anna Paul as deputy digital editor.
Anna is interested to hear about women’s lifestyle, particularly travel, health, home and fashion and will also be looking at entertainment. She was previously a freelance journalist and prior to that was acting SEO editor at Metro.co.uk. She can be tweeting @_annapaul.
