Arianna Chatzidakis moves from HELLO! to Elite Traveler
Elite Traveler has appointed Arianna Chatzidakis as digital editor. Arianna will oversee the digital editorial team and would like to hear about noteworthy news, launches, interview opportunities and events spanning style, dining, wine, spirits, watches, cars, yachts, planes, art & design, property, interiors, travel and jewellery. She is also interested in receiving pitches for commissions covering these topics.
Arianna was previously creative content director at HELLO! and HELLO! Fashion.
