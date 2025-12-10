 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Arianna Chatzidakis moves from HELLO! to Elite Traveler

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
Elite Traveler has appointed Arianna Chatzidakis as digital editor. Arianna will oversee the digital editorial team and would like to hear about noteworthy news, launches, interview opportunities and events spanning style, dining, wine, spirits, watches, cars, yachts, planes, art & design, property, interiors, travel and jewellery. She is also interested in receiving pitches for commissions covering these topics.

Arianna was previously creative content director at HELLO! and HELLO! Fashion.

