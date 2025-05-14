Promotion for Sophie Hamilton at HELLO!
HELLO! has promoted Sophie Hamilton from online parenting editor to deputy features editor. In this role, Sophie will focus on celebrity interviews and features across both the magazine and online. She also continues to head up HELLO!’s online safety hub for families, ‘Safer Spaces’.
