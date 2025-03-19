Lydia Mormen joins Hitched as Assistant Editor
Hitched has appointed Lydia Mormen as assistant editor at the wedding planning platform. Lydia will be covering wedding-related topics and is looking for any wedding-related news and releases.
Lydia was previously a junior beauty writer at HELLO!
Recent news related to HELLO! or hitched.co.uk
Recent news related to Lydia Mormen
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lydia Mormen
-
HELLO!
29 contacts
-
hitched.co.uk
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story