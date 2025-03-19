 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lydia Mormen joins Hitched as Assistant Editor

Hitched
By Christina Pirilla
22 hours ago
Hitched has appointed Lydia Mormen as assistant editor at the wedding planning platform. Lydia will be covering wedding-related topics and is looking for any wedding-related news and releases.

Lydia was previously a junior beauty writer at HELLO!

HELLO! hitched.co.uk Lydia Mormen

