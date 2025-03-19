 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Column announces Rosie Nixon as Editor

By Christina Pirilla
22 hours ago
Rosie Nixon, the former editor in chief of HELLO! magazine, has joined The Column as editor.

The Column is a new bi-annual, in-house magazine produced by Corinthia London, covering the latest from this luxury hotel, plus wellbeing, cuisine, style and culture.

In addition to her role as editor, Rosie is also an author, broadcaster and founder of Rosie’s Reinvention Retreats.

