The Column announces Rosie Nixon as Editor
Rosie Nixon, the former editor in chief of HELLO! magazine, has joined The Column as editor.
The Column is a new bi-annual, in-house magazine produced by Corinthia London, covering the latest from this luxury hotel, plus wellbeing, cuisine, style and culture.
In addition to her role as editor, Rosie is also an author, broadcaster and founder of Rosie’s Reinvention Retreats.
Recent news related to HELLO! or The Column
Recent news related to Rosie Nixon
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rosie Nixon
-
HELLO!
29 contacts
-
The Column
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story