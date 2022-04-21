Scarlet Anderson to join the Independent in May
The Independent has appointed Scarlet Anderson as deputy head of audience.
Scarlet will join on 23 May from her role as audience growth manager at GLAMOUR, which she leaves on 17 May. She can be found tweeting @Scarlet_Vpa.
