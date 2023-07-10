Scarlet Anderson confirmed acting audience lead, e-commerce at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Scarlet Anderson as the acting audience lead of e-commerce, working across the IndyBest and Travel sections of the website, newsletters and social media.
Scarlet formerly worked as a freelance SEO editor and also previously served as deputy head of audience at the ESI Media news website. She can be found tweeting @Scarlet_vpa.
