Staff appointments at The i paper

The i paper has confirmed a series of staff appointments.

Andrew Johnson has been appointed assistant editor (politics) after previously being head of news for the newspaper. He can be found tweeting @andyjey.

Francis Elliott, previously political editor at The Times, will be joining the newspaper to write fortnightly political interviews. He can be found tweeting at @elliottengage.

Mark Davies has been appointed head of news, leading the coverage across print, digital and apps. Mark was previously the digital news editor for The Sun.

Amy Iggulden has joined the paper as editorial director and will be overseeing the news, comment, arts, features, sports and money departments as well as becoming a duty editor of the paper. She can be found tweeting @amyiggulden.

Isabel Hardman will be writing a monthly column on health policy for the paper. Isabel can be found tweeting @IsabelHardman.

Lauren Probert has been appointed breaking news editor after previously being assistant news editor for the paper. Lauren can be found tweeting @LaurenRProbert.

Benjamin Butterworth has been appointed senior reporter & late editor for breaking news. He can be found tweeting @benjaminbutter.

Nick Duffy has been appointed weekend breaking news editor and can be found tweeting @NickMDuffy.

Florence Snead has been appointed assistant breaking news editor after previously being a news reporter for the paper. She can be found tweeting @Florence_Snead.

Lewis Smith has been appointed national news editor after previously being deputy news editor for the paper. He can be found tweeting @catonthehill.

Karl McDonald has been appointed deputy national editor and can be found tweeting @karlusss.

Hanna Tavner has been promoted to executive editor (iweekend). She can be found tweeting @HannaTavner.

Andrew Webster has been appointed head of print for the newspaper.

Luke Bailey has been appointed head of digital and will be managing all digital products. He can be found tweeting @imbadatlife.

David Parsley joins the paper full time. He can be found tweeting @DavidParsleyPW.

Michael Day has been appointed chief foreign commentator covering foreign news analysis after previously being the foreign editor for the paper.

Kasia Delgado has been appointed senior features writer & assistant features editor. She can be found tweeting @KasiaLDelgado.

Rob Hastings deputy features editor for the paper, will be leading special projects and can be found tweeting at @robhastings.

Alex Finnis joins the paper as a reporter and can be found tweeting @AlexFinnis.

Siobhán Norton has been appointed head of production for the newly integrated production team across digital and print. She can be found tweeting @siobhanbnorton.