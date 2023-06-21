Francis Elliott is now editor at The House Magazine
Dods Parliamentary Communications has appointed Francis Elliott as editor of The House Magazine.
Francis joined on 15 June from his role as director of external affairs at the charity Engage Britain. He was previously The Times‘ political editor and also formerly served as a journalist at Independent on Sunday. Francis won the Political Journalist of the Year award (British Press Awards) in 2006.
