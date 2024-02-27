Connie Dimsdale to cover education and news at The i paper
The i paper has appointed Connie Dimsdale as education and news reporter. Connie was previously a news reporter at the publication.
Connie will cover education as well as women’s issues. With her work on online grooming, she won the 2023 Write To End Violence Against Women award, Best News category. Connie can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @connie_dimsdale.
