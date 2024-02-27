 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Connie Dimsdale to cover education and news at The i paper

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
The i paper has appointed Connie Dimsdale as education and news reporter. Connie was previously a news reporter at the publication.

Connie will cover education as well as women’s issues. With her work on online grooming, she won the 2023 Write To End Violence Against Women award, Best News category. Connie can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @connie_dimsdale.

