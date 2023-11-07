Alys Key joins Digital Frontier as future of finance editor
Digital Frontier has appointed Alys Key as future of finance editor, covering crypto and fintech. Alys was previously a freelance journalist and has also worked as deputy money and business editor at The i paper and a reporter at PA Media and City A.M. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @alys_key.
Recent news related to City A.M., Digital Frontier, PA Media or The i paper
Recent news related to Alys Key
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alys Key
-
City A.M.
23 contacts
-
Digital Frontier
3 contacts
-
PA Media
183 contacts
-
The i paper
147 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story