 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Alys Key joins Digital Frontier as future of finance editor

Digital Frontier
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Digital Frontier has appointed Alys Key as future of finance editor, covering crypto and fintech. Alys was previously a freelance journalist and has also worked as deputy money and business editor at The i paper and a reporter at PA Media and City A.M. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @alys_key.

Alys Key Digital Frontier

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alys Key
  • City A.M.
    23 contacts
  • Digital Frontier
    3 contacts
  • PA Media
    183 contacts
  • The i paper
    147 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login