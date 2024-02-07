 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sanya Burgess to join The i paper

i-paper
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper has appointed Sanya Burgess as investigations correspondent. Sanya joins from her role as digital investigations journalist at Sky News and will continue to use her OSINT expertise to cover investigations at The i paper. She will start on 19 February and can be contacted on X (formerly Twitter) @sanyaburgess and on Instagram @sanya_burgess in the meantime.

Sanya Burgess The i paper

