Sanya Burgess to join The i paper
The i paper has appointed Sanya Burgess as investigations correspondent. Sanya joins from her role as digital investigations journalist at Sky News and will continue to use her OSINT expertise to cover investigations at The i paper. She will start on 19 February and can be contacted on X (formerly Twitter) @sanyaburgess and on Instagram @sanya_burgess in the meantime.
