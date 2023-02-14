Freelance update: Jennifer Kyte
Reach plc’s deputy celebrity & entertainment director Jennifer Kyte has left the publishing company to go freelance.
Jennifer writes about TV, celebrity and entertainment and lifestyle and can be contacted via email.
