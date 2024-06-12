 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Aimee Jakes at Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
Aimee Jakes has changed role from shopping editor to trending content editor across Bauer Media‘s lifestyle brands heatCloser, and Grazia.

In this role, Aimee will be covering trending fashion, beauty, fitness and homeware stories for the brands’ digital platforms and is especially interested in new launches and celebrity interview opportunities.

