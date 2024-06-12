Role change for Aimee Jakes at Bauer Media
Aimee Jakes has changed role from shopping editor to trending content editor across Bauer Media‘s lifestyle brands heat, Closer, and Grazia.
In this role, Aimee will be covering trending fashion, beauty, fitness and homeware stories for the brands’ digital platforms and is especially interested in new launches and celebrity interview opportunities.
Recent news related to Closer (Online), Grazia Daily or heat magazine
Recent news related to Aimee Jakes
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Aimee Jakes
-
Closer (Online)
26 contacts
-
Grazia Daily
7 contacts
-
heat magazine
30 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story