Verity Clark named acting beauty director at Grazia

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
Grazia has appointed Verity Clark as acting beauty director. Verity will be overseeing all beauty content while health and beauty director Annie Vischer is on leave.

Verity joined in January from her freelance beauty editor role at Sunday Times Style Magazine. She will also be freelancing for print titles and would like to receive contributions on beauty, health and wellness. Verity can be found on Instagram @verity_clark.

