Bauer Media welcomes Myles Warwood
Bauer Media has appointed Myles Warwood to work across CAR magazine, Parkers, Live For The Outdoors and What’s The Best as a journalist. His interests are automotive (including car accessories and car maintenance), cycling and the outdoors.
Recent news related to CAR Magazine, LIVE FOR THE OUTDOORS, Parkers or What's The Best
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Myles Warwood
-
CAR Magazine
13 contacts
-
LIVE FOR THE OUTDOORS
5 contacts
-
Parkers
10 contacts
-
What's The Best
16 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story