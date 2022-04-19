 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Bauer Media welcomes Myles Warwood

Bauer Media
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
Bauer Media has appointed Myles Warwood to work across CAR magazine, Parkers, Live For The Outdoors and What’s The Best as a journalist. His interests are automotive (including car accessories and car maintenance), cycling and the outdoors.

