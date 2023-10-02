 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Piers Ward moves to CAR Magazine

Car-Magazine
By Siergiej Miloczkin
3 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Piers Ward as a deputy editor at CAR Magazine, where he covers cars and motoring industry news. He was previously an associate editor at Autocar.

Autocar CAR magazine Piers Ward

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Piers Ward
  • CAR Magazine
    14 contacts
  • CAR Magazine (Online)
    15 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login