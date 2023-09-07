Murray Scullion joins Autocar
Autocar has appointed Murray Scullion as digital editor. Murray will be responsible for leading the digital channels of the brand, including the website, podcasts and social media channels.
Murray joins from his deputy editor role at Parkers, and has also previously served as finance editor at Parkers and CAR Magazine.
