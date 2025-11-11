 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Trail to go digital only

Trail
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has confirmed that Trail will be going digital only from 2026 by focusing exclusively on its online presence on livefortheoutdoors.com. Trail, a trusted source of inspiration and advice for hikers and backpackers, will be available online across multiple platforms. The print magazine will continue to be published until the end of this year, making the February 2026 issue the final print edition.

Bauer Media LIVE FOR THE OUTDOORS Trail

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • LIVE FOR THE OUTDOORS
    5 contacts
  • Trail
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login