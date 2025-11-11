Trail to go digital only
Bauer Media has confirmed that Trail will be going digital only from 2026 by focusing exclusively on its online presence on livefortheoutdoors.com. Trail, a trusted source of inspiration and advice for hikers and backpackers, will be available online across multiple platforms. The print magazine will continue to be published until the end of this year, making the February 2026 issue the final print edition.
