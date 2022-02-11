 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Future plc welcomes new Health Editor to work across several titles

Future
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Alice Ball has been appointed as health editor at Future plc working across Fit&Well, LiveScience, Coach, T3, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar. In this role, she is interested in covering features, reviews and buying guides related to health and wellbeing.

Alice Ball Coach Fit&Well LiveScience T3 TechRadar Tom's Guide

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alice Ball
  • Coach
    4 contacts
  • FitandWell
    9 contacts
  • T3
    16 contacts
  • TechRadar.com
    32 contacts
  • Tom's Guide
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login