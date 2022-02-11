Future plc welcomes new Health Editor to work across several titles
Alice Ball has been appointed as health editor at Future plc working across Fit&Well, LiveScience, Coach, T3, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar. In this role, she is interested in covering features, reviews and buying guides related to health and wellbeing.
