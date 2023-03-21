Alice Ball becomes Ecommerce Editor for Runner’s World
Runner’s World has appointed Alice Ball as ecommerce editor. Alice will be responsible for reviews and buyers guides, where she will be covering shoes, tech, apparel and sports nutrition. She would like to hear from brands about their product news and launches for reviews and buyers guides.
Alice joins from her health editor role at Future plc titles Fit&Well, Coach and Live Science.
