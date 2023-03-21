 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alice Ball becomes Ecommerce Editor for Runner’s World

Runner's World
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
Runner’s World has appointed Alice Ball as ecommerce editor. Alice will be responsible for reviews and buyers guides, where she will be covering shoes, tech, apparel and sports nutrition. She would like to hear from brands about their product news and launches for reviews and buyers guides.

Alice joins from her health editor role at Future plc titles Fit&Well, Coach and Live Science.

 

Alice Ball Coach Fit&Well Live Science Runner's World

