Promotion for Hattie Parish at Hearst UK
Hearst UK has promoted Hattie Parish to health & fitness ecommerce editor. Previously deputy health & wellness ecommerce editor, Hattie works across multiple titles including Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Runner’s World. She covers expert-led buying guides and in-depth product reviews and roundups in the health and fitness space.
