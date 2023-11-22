 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Hattie Parish at Hearst UK

Hearst UK
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has promoted Hattie Parish to health & fitness ecommerce editor. Previously deputy health & wellness ecommerce editor, Hattie works across multiple titles including Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Runner’s World. She covers expert-led buying guides and in-depth product reviews and roundups in the health and fitness space.

Hattie Parish Hearst UK Men's Health Runner's World Women's Health

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Hattie Parish
  • Men's Health
    19 contacts
  • Runner's World UK
    15 contacts
  • Women's Health (UK)
    30 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login