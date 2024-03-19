 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Men’s Health announces Gordon Smart as editor-at-large

Men's Health
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Men’s Health UK has announced broadcaster Gordon Smart as its editor-at-large, which will see him interviewing stars from the world of sport and entertainment, whilst also producing a monthly column that will run across the brand’s platforms.

Gordon – who currently hosts evening shows Sunday to Thursday on BBC Radio 5 Live, will bring the Men’s Health audience closer to some of the biggest global stars through interviews that will be published in print and on digital channels. Meanwhile, the Scot’s column will focus around the mental and physical aspects of training, and will be available to read across Men’s Health channels, including its new app.

Smart will feature in print with Men’s Health for the first time on 21 May, when the June issue goes on sale. His Restless Natives podcast – co-hosted with actor Martin Compston – will consult Men’s Health UK’s fitness director, Andrew Tracey, on the topic of health and wellness.

BBC Radio 5 live Gordon Smart Men's Health

