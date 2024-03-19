Men’s Health announces Gordon Smart as editor-at-large

Men’s Health UK has announced broadcaster Gordon Smart as its editor-at-large, which will see him interviewing stars from the world of sport and entertainment, whilst also producing a monthly column that will run across the brand’s platforms.

Gordon – who currently hosts evening shows Sunday to Thursday on BBC Radio 5 Live, will bring the Men’s Health audience closer to some of the biggest global stars through interviews that will be published in print and on digital channels. Meanwhile, the Scot’s column will focus around the mental and physical aspects of training, and will be available to read across Men’s Health channels, including its new app.

Smart will feature in print with Men’s Health for the first time on 21 May, when the June issue goes on sale. His Restless Natives podcast – co-hosted with actor Martin Compston – will consult Men’s Health UK’s fitness director, Andrew Tracey, on the topic of health and wellness.