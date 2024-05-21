 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Nihal Arthanayak to host Sunday evening show on BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC-Radio-5-Live
By Martina Losi
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio 5 Live‘s presenter Nihal Arthanayake will depart his current afternoon slot to host a Sunday evening show from September.

The show will air from 8-10pm and will feature long form interviews into the worlds of art, books, sport, music, film and TV. These interviews will also be released in the Headliners podcast each week on BBC Sounds.

Nihal will serve his last day as afternoon presenter on 27 June.

BBC Radio 5 live BBC Sounds Headliners Nihal Arthanayake

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Nihal Arthanayake
  • BBC Radio 5 Live
    97 contacts
  • BBC Sounds
    2 contacts
  • Headliners (Podcast)
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login