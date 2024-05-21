Nihal Arthanayak to host Sunday evening show on BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live‘s presenter Nihal Arthanayake will depart his current afternoon slot to host a Sunday evening show from September.

The show will air from 8-10pm and will feature long form interviews into the worlds of art, books, sport, music, film and TV. These interviews will also be released in the Headliners podcast each week on BBC Sounds.

Nihal will serve his last day as afternoon presenter on 27 June.