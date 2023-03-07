 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Leanna Byrne is now senior presenter at BBC World Service

By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
The BBC World Service has appointed Leanna Byrne as senior presenter at Marketplace Global Update daily news radio programme. Leanna will focus on the day’s top business stories and trends.

Leanna joined in February from her senior broadcast journalist role at the BBC and has also previously served as a producer at BBC Radio 5 Live. She can be found tweeting @Leanna_Byrne.

