Leanna Byrne is now senior presenter at BBC World Service
The BBC World Service has appointed Leanna Byrne as senior presenter at Marketplace Global Update daily news radio programme. Leanna will focus on the day’s top business stories and trends.
Leanna joined in February from her senior broadcast journalist role at the BBC and has also previously served as a producer at BBC Radio 5 Live. She can be found tweeting @Leanna_Byrne.
