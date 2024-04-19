 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Liliane Landor to leave the BBC in July

BBC-World-Service
By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC News International Services and BBC World Service director, will leave the BBC in July.

Liliane built a major part of her journalistic career at the BBC. Having started at the French Service, she later managed, presented, and edited key areas of the BBC World Service, including a role as head of news and current affairs in English. She later served as controller of languages, where she was editorially responsible for all non-English language services on radio, TV and online until 2016.

Liliane also previously worked as head of foreign news at Channel 4 News before returning to the BBC in 2021.

BBC BBC World Service Channel 4 News Liliane Landor

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Liliane Landor
  • BBC Monitoring
    6 contacts
  • BBC World Service
    158 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login