Liliane Landor to leave the BBC in July
Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC News International Services and BBC World Service director, will leave the BBC in July.
Liliane built a major part of her journalistic career at the BBC. Having started at the French Service, she later managed, presented, and edited key areas of the BBC World Service, including a role as head of news and current affairs in English. She later served as controller of languages, where she was editorially responsible for all non-English language services on radio, TV and online until 2016.
Liliane also previously worked as head of foreign news at Channel 4 News before returning to the BBC in 2021.
