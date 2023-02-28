 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Nawal Al-Maghafi to join BBC Newsnight

BBC Newsnight
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Newsnight has appointed Nawal Al-Maghafi as international correspondent, in partnership with BBC World Service Languages. Nawal is currently a BBC special correspondent/documentary producer and has been reporting on the Middle East since 2012. She will start at BBC Newsnight in May, working on international coverage and investigations from around the world. Nawal can be found tweeting @BBCNawal.

BBC Newsnight Nawal Al-Maghafi

