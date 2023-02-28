Nawal Al-Maghafi to join BBC Newsnight
BBC Newsnight has appointed Nawal Al-Maghafi as international correspondent, in partnership with BBC World Service Languages. Nawal is currently a BBC special correspondent/documentary producer and has been reporting on the Middle East since 2012. She will start at BBC Newsnight in May, working on international coverage and investigations from around the world. Nawal can be found tweeting @BBCNawal.
Recent news related to BBC Newsnight or BBC World Service
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Nawal Al-Maghafi
-
BBC Newsnight
36 contacts
-
BBC World Service
148 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story