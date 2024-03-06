 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
The Media Show on BBC Radio 4 extended into an hour slot

By Martina Losi
11 hours ago
The Media Show on BBC Radio 4 will be extended into an hour slot this spring as part of a refreshed schedule.

Katie Razzall and Ros Atkins will co-present the programme on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm.

The Media Show will also be repeated on Thursdays at 8 pm. Highlights from the programme will air on BBC News on weekends and BBC World Service on Thursdays at 10 am.

