The Media Show on BBC Radio 4 extended into an hour slot
The Media Show on BBC Radio 4 will be extended into an hour slot this spring as part of a refreshed schedule.
Katie Razzall and Ros Atkins will co-present the programme on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm.
The Media Show will also be repeated on Thursdays at 8 pm. Highlights from the programme will air on BBC News on weekends and BBC World Service on Thursdays at 10 am.
