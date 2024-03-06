The Media Show on BBC Radio 4 extended into an hour slot

The Media Show on BBC Radio 4 will be extended into an hour slot this spring as part of a refreshed schedule.

Katie Razzall and Ros Atkins will co-present the programme on Wednesdays from 4-5 pm.

The Media Show will also be repeated on Thursdays at 8 pm. Highlights from the programme will air on BBC News on weekends and BBC World Service on Thursdays at 10 am.