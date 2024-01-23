Role change for Joshua Nevett at BBC News
BBC has appointed Joshua Nevett as a political reporter at BBC News, covering local government and political stories in Coventry and Warwickshire for online, TV and radio. He was previously a political reporter for BBC News in Westminster.
