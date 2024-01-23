 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Joshua Nevett at BBC News

BBC News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 hour ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

BBC has appointed Joshua Nevett as a political reporter at BBC News, covering local government and political stories in Coventry and Warwickshire for online, TV and radio. He was previously a political reporter for BBC News in Westminster.

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire BBC News

