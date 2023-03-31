Laura FitzPatrick has joined The News Agents
Global has appointed Laura FitzPatrick as a producer at The News Agents daily news podcast, where she’ll be focusing on news, politics and interviews.
Laura joined in March from her journalist role at BBC Radio 5 Live and can be found tweeting @lauraftzpatrick.
