Laura FitzPatrick has joined The News Agents

Global Radio
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
Global has appointed Laura FitzPatrick as a producer at The News Agents daily news podcast, where she’ll be focusing on news, politics and interviews.

Laura joined in March from her journalist role at BBC Radio 5 Live and can be found tweeting @lauraftzpatrick.

