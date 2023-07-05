 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Sophie Donovan joins Hearst from The Sun

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Sophie Donovan, previously part of The Sun’s Dear Deidre team, has joined Hearst as their new Sex and Relationships Senior Ecommerce Writer.

She’ll be working across a range of their brands including Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health and Men’s Health. Her focus – sharing the latest sex toys and trends in expert-approved buying guides and first-person reviews.

Cosmopolitan Men's Health Sophie Donovan Women's Health

