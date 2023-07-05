Sophie Donovan joins Hearst from The Sun
Sophie Donovan, previously part of The Sun’s Dear Deidre team, has joined Hearst as their new Sex and Relationships Senior Ecommerce Writer.
She’ll be working across a range of their brands including Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health and Men’s Health. Her focus – sharing the latest sex toys and trends in expert-approved buying guides and first-person reviews.
