Scarlett Wrench named editor of Men’s Health

Men's Health
By Martina Losi
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Men’s Health (UK) has appointed Scarlett Wrench as editor.

Scarlett formerly served as senior editor at the publication, having joined in 2011. She will run the print magazine while Claire Sanderson, editor-in-chief of Men’s Health and Women’s Health, continues to drive the overall brand strategy.

Scarlett can be found on Instagram @scarlettwrench.

