Hattie Parish joins Hearst UK’s central ecommerce team
Hearst UK’s central ecommerce team has appointed Hattie Parish as deputy health and wellness editor. She will be working across multiple titles including Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Runner’s World and is interested in hearing about sales and product launches across the health, fitness, sex, parenting and wellness categories. Hattie was previously commissioning editor for Healthy magazine.
