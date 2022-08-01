 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Hattie Parish joins Hearst UK’s central ecommerce team

Hearst Magazines UK 2017
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK’s central ecommerce team has appointed Hattie Parish as deputy health and wellness editor. She will be working across multiple titles including Women’s Health, Men’s Health and Runner’s World and is interested in hearing about sales and product launches across the health, fitness, sex, parenting and wellness categories. Hattie was previously commissioning editor for Healthy magazine.

Hattie Parish Men's Health Runner's World Women's Health

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Hattie Parish
  • healthy
    4 contacts
  • Men's Health
    24 contacts
  • Runner's World UK
    16 contacts
  • Women's Health (UK)
    36 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login