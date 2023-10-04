 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Alice Barraclough named nutrition editor at Women’s Health UK

Women's Health
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Women’s Health UK has appointed Alice Barraclough as nutrition editor. Alice previously worked as commissioning editor at Runner’s World and as a freelance journalist, writing and editing for titles including Marie Claire, Stylist, Glamour, The Independent, Evening Standard and Grazia. She can be found tweeting @al_barraclough.

Alice Barraclough Runner's World Women's Health

