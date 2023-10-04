Alice Barraclough named nutrition editor at Women’s Health UK
Women’s Health UK has appointed Alice Barraclough as nutrition editor. Alice previously worked as commissioning editor at Runner’s World and as a freelance journalist, writing and editing for titles including Marie Claire, Stylist, Glamour, The Independent, Evening Standard and Grazia. She can be found tweeting @al_barraclough.
