Sophie Raworth announced as columnist at Runner’s World UK

Runner's World
By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
Runner’s World UK has appointed Sophie Raworth as a columnist, starting in October.

Sophie is a broadcaster at BBC News and a keen runner. She will write about her relationship with running, and how training for a marathon has been helpful for live broadcasting, in the magazine series ‘Raworth on the Run’ launching next month.

