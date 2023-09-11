Sophie Raworth announced as columnist at Runner’s World UK
Runner’s World UK has appointed Sophie Raworth as a columnist, starting in October.
Sophie is a broadcaster at BBC News and a keen runner. She will write about her relationship with running, and how training for a marathon has been helpful for live broadcasting, in the magazine series ‘Raworth on the Run’ launching next month.
Recent news related to BBC News or Runner's World UK
Recent news related to Sophie Raworth
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sophie Raworth
-
BBC News
406 contacts
-
Runner's World UK
16 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story