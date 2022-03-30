 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

BBC’s Sunday Morning politics show to relaunch in September with Laura Kuenssberg

BBC News Politics
By Andrew Strutt
5 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Laura Kuenssberg has been announced as the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday Morning politics show.

The show will relaunch in September with a new-look set, title, title music and format. It is currently presented by Sophie Raworth and she will continue in the role until it goes off air for the summer Parliamentary recess. Laura will continue as political editor for now, with her final assignment in that role being to cover the local elections in May.

BBC Laura Kuenssberg Sophie Raworth Sunday Morning

