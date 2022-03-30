BBC’s Sunday Morning politics show to relaunch in September with Laura Kuenssberg
Laura Kuenssberg has been announced as the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday Morning politics show.
The show will relaunch in September with a new-look set, title, title music and format. It is currently presented by Sophie Raworth and she will continue in the role until it goes off air for the summer Parliamentary recess. Laura will continue as political editor for now, with her final assignment in that role being to cover the local elections in May.
Recent news related to Sunday Morning
Recent news related to Laura Kuenssberg or Sophie Raworth
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laura Kuenssberg
-
Sophie Raworth
-
Sunday Morning
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story