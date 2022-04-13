 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
BBC News appoints Chris Mason as political editor

BBC News
By Oswin Knuckles
19 hours ago
BBC News has appointed Chris Mason as political editor, replacing Laura Kuenssberg.

Chris is currently political correspondent at BBC News. He also presents BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions?, and will continue in this role until the summer.

Chris will start as political editor in May once Laura Kuenssberg stands down after the local elections.

