BBC News appoints Chris Mason as political editor
BBC News has appointed Chris Mason as political editor, replacing Laura Kuenssberg.
Chris is currently political correspondent at BBC News. He also presents BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions?, and will continue in this role until the summer.
Chris will start as political editor in May once Laura Kuenssberg stands down after the local elections.
