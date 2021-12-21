Laura Kuenssberg to leave political editor role for BBC News
BBC News‘ political editor Laura Kuenssberg will step down from her role in April 2022.
Laura will take up a senior presenting and reporting role across the BBC, covering a range of news and current affairs projects across TV, radio and online. A replacement for Laura will be announced in due course.
