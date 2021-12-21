 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Laura Kuenssberg to leave political editor role for BBC News

BBC News
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC News‘ political editor Laura Kuenssberg will step down from her role in April 2022.

Laura will take up a senior presenting and reporting role across the BBC, covering a range of news and current affairs projects across TV, radio and online. A replacement for Laura will be announced in due course.

BBC BBC News Laura Kuenssberg

