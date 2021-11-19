Andrew Marr leaves BBC to join LBC and Classic FM

BBC presenter Andrew Marr has confirmed he is leaving the broadcaster and has signed a deal with Global. From the New Year he will host an opinion-led programme on LBC and present a show on Classic FM, interviewing guests from the worlds of politics and arts. He will also present a weekly podcast on Global Player and write a regular column for LBC.co.uk.

Andrew joined the BBC as political editor in 2000 and has presented The Andrew Marr Show since 2005. He is also co-host of Start the Week on BBC Radio 4.