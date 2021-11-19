 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Andrew Marr leaves BBC to join LBC and Classic FM

By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Global Radio

BBC presenter Andrew Marr has confirmed he is leaving the broadcaster and has signed a deal with Global. From the New Year he will host an opinion-led programme on LBC and present a show on Classic FM, interviewing guests from the worlds of politics and arts. He will also present a weekly podcast on Global Player and write a regular column for LBC.co.uk.

Andrew joined the BBC as political editor in 2000 and has presented The Andrew Marr Show since 2005. He is also co-host of Start the Week on BBC Radio 4.

