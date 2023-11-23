 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Richard Knight named director of audio for BBC Studios Productions

BBC-STUDIOS
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Studios, the BBC‘s commercial subsidiary, has appointed Richard Knight as director of audio for BBC Studios Productions. Richard will focus on growing the BBC Studios audio unit and will also lead the transfer of selected content from the BBC’s in-house production team.

Richard is joining in January from his head of podcasts role at Wondery UK. He previously served as factual commissioning editor for BBC Radio 4 and as executive producer at the BBC.

BBC Studios Richard Knight

