Richard Knight named director of audio for BBC Studios Productions
BBC Studios, the BBC‘s commercial subsidiary, has appointed Richard Knight as director of audio for BBC Studios Productions. Richard will focus on growing the BBC Studios audio unit and will also lead the transfer of selected content from the BBC’s in-house production team.
Richard is joining in January from his head of podcasts role at Wondery UK. He previously served as factual commissioning editor for BBC Radio 4 and as executive producer at the BBC.
Recent news related to BBC Radio 4 or BBC Studios
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Richard Knight
-
BBC Radio 4
111 contacts
-
BBC Studios
10 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story