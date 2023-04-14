Ritula Shah and Margherita Taylor announced as hosts at Classic FM
Classic FM has appointed Ritula Shah as the presenter of Calm Classics and Margherita Taylor as More Music Drive‘s host.
Ritula joins Global on 17 April from her presenter role at The World Tonight on BBC Radio 4. She can be found tweeting @ritula.
Longtime Classic FM presenter Margherita previously hosted Smooth Classics and can be found tweeting @MargheritaT.
Recent news related to BBC Radio 4, Calm Classics - Classics FM, Classic FM, More Music Drive - Classic FM, Smooth Classics at Seven - Classic FM or The World Tonight - BBC Radio 4
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ritula Shah
-
Margherita Taylor
-
BBC Radio 4
110 contacts
-
Calm Classics - Classics FM
1 contacts
-
Classic FM
22 contacts
-
More Music Drive - Classic FM
1 contacts
-
Smooth Classics at Seven - Classic FM
2 contacts
-
The World Tonight - BBC Radio 4
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story