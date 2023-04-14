 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ritula Shah and Margherita Taylor announced as hosts at Classic FM

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
Classic FM has appointed Ritula Shah as the presenter of Calm Classics and Margherita Taylor as More Music Drive‘s host.

Ritula joins Global on 17 April from her presenter role at The World Tonight on BBC Radio 4. She can be found tweeting @ritula.

Longtime Classic FM presenter Margherita previously hosted Smooth Classics and can be found tweeting @MargheritaT.

