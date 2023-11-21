 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Sophia Alexandra Hall named deputy digital editor at The Big Issue

Big-Issue
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Big Issue has appointed Sophia Alexandra Hall as deputy digital editor (audience).

Sophia joined in October and after working as content editor at Classic FM. She has previously worked as a freelance journalist and also served as digital coordinator for the Children’s Commissioner for England. Sophia Alexandra can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @sophiassocials.

Big Issue Classic FM Sophia Alexandra Hall The Big Issue

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sophia Alexandra Hall
  • Big Issue
    5 contacts
  • Classic FM
    22 contacts
  • The Big Issue Magazine
    11 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login