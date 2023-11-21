Sophia Alexandra Hall named deputy digital editor at The Big Issue
Big Issue has appointed Sophia Alexandra Hall as deputy digital editor (audience).
Sophia joined in October and after working as content editor at Classic FM. She has previously worked as a freelance journalist and also served as digital coordinator for the Children’s Commissioner for England. Sophia Alexandra can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @sophiassocials.
