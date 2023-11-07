Liam Geraghty promoted to deputy digital editor at The Big Issue
The Big Issue Magazine has appointed Liam Geraghty as deputy digital editor. Liam was previously a senior reporter at the publication, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LGeraghty23.
