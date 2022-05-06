 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Tufayel Ahmed recruited to Insider UK

Insider
By Andrew Strutt
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Insider UK has appointed Tufayel Ahmed as entertainment editor.

Tufayel has previously worked as breakthrough editorial programme manager at The Big Issue and, prior to that, senior editor at Newsweek. He can be found tweeting @tufayel.

