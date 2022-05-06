Tufayel Ahmed recruited to Insider UK
Insider UK has appointed Tufayel Ahmed as entertainment editor.
Tufayel has previously worked as breakthrough editorial programme manager at The Big Issue and, prior to that, senior editor at Newsweek. He can be found tweeting @tufayel.
