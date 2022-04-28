Hannah Westwater leaves the Big Issue to go freelance
The Big Issue’s reporter Hannah Westwater has left to go freelance.
Hannah will be doing both news reporting and features and will primarily cover social affairs/inequalities. She can be contacted via hannahwestwater@gmail.com and can be found tweeting @hannahjtw.
Recent news related to The Big Issue Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hannah Westwater
-
The Big Issue Magazine
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story