Carri-Ann Taylor joins BBC Radio 4

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
BBC Radio 4 has appointed Carri-Ann Taylor as senior journalist. Carri-Ann will be working on the World at One, PM and Broadcasting House.

Carri-Ann was previously a senior planning producer at Good Morning Britain and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @CarriAnnTaylor.

