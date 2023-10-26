Carri-Ann Taylor joins BBC Radio 4
BBC Radio 4 has appointed Carri-Ann Taylor as senior journalist. Carri-Ann will be working on the World at One, PM and Broadcasting House.
Carri-Ann was previously a senior planning producer at Good Morning Britain and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @CarriAnnTaylor.
Recent news related to BBC Radio 4, Broadcasting House - BBC Radio 4, Good Morning Britain, PM - BBC Radio 4 or The World at One - BBC Radio 4
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Carri-Ann Taylor
-
BBC Radio 4
111 contacts
-
Broadcasting House - BBC Radio 4
9 contacts
-
Good Morning Britain
72 contacts
-
PM - BBC Radio 4
7 contacts
-
The World at One - BBC Radio 4
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story