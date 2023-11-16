Vivek Sharma returns to This Morning as associate editor
ITV has appointed Vivek Sharma as associate editor of This Morning.
Vivek joined in November from his executive editor role at Steph’s Packed Lunch. He served as deputy editor of This Morning from 2016 to 2020 and previously worked as editor of Loose Women and as assistant editor of Good Morning Britain. Vivek can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @VivekSharmaTV.
