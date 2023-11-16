 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Vivek Sharma returns to This Morning as associate editor

This-morning
By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
ITV has appointed Vivek Sharma as associate editor of This Morning.

Vivek joined in November from his executive editor role at Steph’s Packed Lunch. He served as deputy editor of This Morning from 2016 to 2020 and previously worked as editor of Loose Women and as assistant editor of Good Morning Britain. Vivek can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @VivekSharmaTV.

ITV Steph's Packed Lunch This Morning Vivek Sharma

