Bradley Jones to join 5 News from GMB
5 News has appointed Bradley Jones as output producer. Bradley is currently output producer at Good Morning Britain and has worked at ITV for 3 years. He can be found tweeting @bradleyconnorj.
Recent news related to 5 News or Good Morning Britain
Recent news related to Bradley Jones
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bradley Jones
-
5 News
38 contacts
-
Good Morning Britain
70 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story