 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Bradley Jones to join 5 News from GMB

5 News
By Amy Wilson
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

5 News has appointed Bradley Jones as output producer. Bradley is currently output producer at Good Morning Britain and has worked at ITV for 3 years. He can be found tweeting @bradleyconnorj.

5 News Bradley Jones

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bradley Jones
  • 5 News
    38 contacts
  • Good Morning Britain
    70 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login